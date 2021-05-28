There is another strike at BHP's Escondida mine

In this explainer video, the Mexico Institute explores the impact that lithium, one of the most important resources on the planet, may have on Mexico's attempt to transition into a sustainable economy. Globally, lithium extraction has been dominated by the 'lithium triangle" of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, which holds most of the world's lithium supply. However, in 2014, a nearly 8.8 million ton lithium deposit was found in the northern Mexican state of Sonora. Organized crime, water shortages, and environmental barriers are all challenges for Mexico as it develops this resource. However, with the right policies, Mexico has a chance to contribute to the global fight against climate change while growing its economy.