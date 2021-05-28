There is another strike at BHP's Escondida mine

We might want to fasten our seat belts. Copper is taking all of us on a pretty bumpy ride this week. The journey really started on Friday, June 18, when China announced it wants more control over the price of copper, so it released an unknown amount of it’s reserves and began selling. That dropped the price of copper from a high of $4.34 a pound on Thursday, June 17 to a close of $4.15 a pound on Friday. The copper price per pound hadn’t been that low since April 19th of this year. While China’s effort certainly helped that country’s supply, it also meant buyers in other countries would want to take advantage of the suddenly lower prices.