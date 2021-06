EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — The push to work remotely got center stage this last year. It’s helped contribute to an increase of people moving to the Northwoods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation has been making an effort to get remote workers to come here for years. “I mean we’re already very definitely on the map as a phenomenal tourist destination, but our mission is to put Vilas County on the map as a wonderful place to work full time and to live,” said Board Chairman Jim Tuckwell.