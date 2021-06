MEREDITH — The Interlakes Theatre will once again be offering a season of professional musical theatre this summer at the Interlakes Auditorium at One Laker Lane, Meredith. The season will begin with “A Chorus Line” June 30-July 18 and will star Ashley Meeken as “Cassie” and will be directed/choreographed by Gustavo Wons (Evita, La Cage, Saturday Night Fever) This classic groundbreaking collaboration between Marvin Hamlisch and Michael Bennett is about Broadway dancers auditioning for a spot on “the line.” Winner of nine Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the show provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the events that have shaped their lives and their decision to go into “the business.”