PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Here are the actors playing Prince Harry and Meghan

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two actors who are set to portray Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an upcoming Lifetime movie about their dramatic exit from royal life have been spotted on set in Vancouver for the first time since their roles were announced earlier this month. New York-based Broadway actor Jordan Dean and actress and blogger Sydney Morton were seen stepping into the Sussexes' shoes on Wednesday while filming several different scenes for the network's latest royal-themed flick, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

stocknewspress.com

Prince Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby girl

Her middle name is in honour of her grandmother, Harry's mother Princess Diana. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family". The Sussexes' newborn daughter is the 11th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles. "It is with...
Celebritiestrends1news.com

Meghan and Prince Harry welcome second child • ALi2DAY

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. under the trusted care of the doctors and staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” the statement said, adding that the new arrival weighed 7 pounds and 11 oz and that “both mother and child are safe and sound, and settle at home.”
Worldimdb.com

She's Here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family just got a little bit bigger! On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Her name honors Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, as well as Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Sunday. According to the rep, "both mother and child are in healthy condition and settling in at home." The tiny tot now joins the couple's 2-year-old son, Archie, and is eighth in line to the British throne after her older brother.
Celebritiesq107.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome daughter Lilibet

WATCH: Markle has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby girl is named after Queen Elizabeth, “whose family nickname is Lilibet,” and Princess Diana, according to a statement. Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child with Prince...
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

The Crown ‘struggling to find a ginger actor to play Prince Harry’ for next series

The Crown ‘struggles to find ginger actor to play Prince Harry’ for next series. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

The Sweet Connection You Didn’t Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Has With Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently announced the birth of their daughter Lillibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021, and much has been made about the baby’s name. Her middle name is of course after Harry’s late mother and her first name is named after Queen Elizabeth II because “Lilibet” is the surname that people close to the monarch have called her since she was a child.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Is Prince Edward Siding With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Royal Family Drama?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been making waves since their shocking exit from the British royal family in 2020. The pair announced that they would be stepping down as senior working royals in the British royal family. From there, they walked away from royal life, moved to Meghan’s home state of California, and launched their own platform, the Archwell Foundation.
WorldPopculture

Princess Diana Would Be 'Thrilled' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Name (Exclusive)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially parents of two after welcoming their daughter on June 4. In confirming the birth, the proud parents ensured that their daughter's name was packed with meaning when they gifted her the moniker Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name is a nod to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, who would be "thrilled" with her granddaughter’s name, her former voice coach Stewart Pearce exclusively told PopCulture.
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

How are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keeping in touch with the Royals?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle recently welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world. Little Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windson was born at the beginning of the month of June to her delighted parents. While Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have stepped down from royal duties, they still needed to let other members of the family know of their newest addition.
Celebritieseasybranches.com

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report - Geo News

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied the report. By Jane Mlambo| Controversial politician and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has told dendera music prodigy Sulumani Chimbetu to learn from the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi who never delved into politics. This follows Sulumani’s track with Hwindi Pre.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Is ‘So Grateful’ for Mom Doria Ragland’s Help After Lili’s Birth: ‘Harry Just Adores Her’

Grandmother knows best! Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, has been helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since baby Lili was born. Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, June 4, and Doria, 64, has been helping quite a bit, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
CelebritiesElle

Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton To Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping news of baby Lilibet Diana might help guide the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened. At least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, sources claim Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly.