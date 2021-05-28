PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Here are the actors playing Prince Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family just got a little bit bigger! On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Her name honors Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, as well as Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Sunday. According to the rep, "both mother and child are in healthy condition and settling in at home." The tiny tot now joins the couple's 2-year-old son, Archie, and is eighth in line to the British throne after her older brother.