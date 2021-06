This business spotlight is brought to you in collaboration with AJB Broadcasting. Coming to life and thriving during one of the most difficult years in recent history, the Uptown Steakhouse is ready to celebrate its first anniversary right here in the heart of Utah’s Castle Country. At the Uptown, big ideas were paired with big flavor to create the area’s most popular steak experience. To appreciate just how special this anniversary is, one only has to realize that the Uptown flourished amid a worldwide pandemic and sprung forth from a 20-year friendship.