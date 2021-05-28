Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 05:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather occurring at your location, contact the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque at 1.888.386.7637. Target Area: Curry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM MDT FOR CENTRAL CURRY COUNTY At 539 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Ranchvale, or 20 miles northwest of Clovis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Vrain and Ranchvale. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 366 and 376. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH