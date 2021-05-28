Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silverton to 11 miles northwest of South Plains to 5 miles south of Claytonville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque and South Plains.