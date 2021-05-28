Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Silverton to 11 miles northwest of South Plains to 5 miles south of Claytonville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque and South Plains.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plains, TX
County
Floyd County, TX
County
Swisher County, TX
County
Hale County, TX
County
Briscoe County, TX
City
Briscoe, TX
City
Silverton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

June 25 (Reuters) - A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Virgin Galactic receives FAA approval to blast passengers into space

Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocket-ship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space jaunts. Virgin Galactic stocks shot up 36% on news of the FAA's approval, hovering around $55 a share by late morning.