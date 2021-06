According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, a man was attacked in the area of Midland Trail along County Road 304 near Buena Vista, Colorado. The incident took place on June 3 around 3:30 PM when the male victim was partaking in target practice. At this point, he was attacked by a male that used a stick and a rock as weapons. During the attack, the suspect also made the victim take all of his clothing off.