India’s 'vaccine prince' has a Van Gogh landscape in his living room
Adar Poonawalla, who heads the Serum Institute of India, owns a Van Gogh landscape. His company, which manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine, has become the largest producer of Covid-19 jabs. The Poonawalla family, with Adar and his father Cyrus, is now the seventh wealthiest in India, worth $13.5bn. Even before Covid, the company was producing 1.5 billion vaccines a year of various types—one for every five people on earth.www.theartnewspaper.com