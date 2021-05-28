Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Thomas McGill estate gives $1.14 million to UAMS for ear-nose-throat academic chair

magnoliareporter.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $1.14 million gift from the estate of Thomas McGill for the Department of Otolaryngology in the College of Medicine. UAMS will honor McGill by creating an endowed chair in his name, said John Dornhoffer, M.D., department chair. A recipient...

www.magnoliareporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgill University#Head And Neck Cancer#The College Of Medicine#Neck Cancer Research#Camden High School#The U S Navy Reserve#Uams Medical Center#Arkansas Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Cancer
Related
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

UAMS’ postgrad program welcomes 15 participants

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has welcomed 15 students to the inaugural class of its post-baccalaureate pre-med program, Medical Scholars in Public Health. Participants include University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduates Nidal Shah, Xavius Hymes, Kayla Jimmerson and Samuel Edogun, according to a news release. Other students...
Buffalo, NYubmd.com

With $1.7 million grant, UB will expand alcoholism research training program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Institute for Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA) has awarded $1.7 million to the Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions (CRIA) and the School of Public Health and Health Professions at the University at Buffalo to expand its highly successful postdoctoral training program to include doctoral candidates as well.
Collegesyale.edu

The Yale Ciencia Academy welcomes a new class of young science leaders

This June, 16 young science leaders kicked off their year as fellows of the Yale Ciencia Academy (YCA) for Career Development in a series of online workshops. The competitive program, funded by the National Institutes of Health, prepares promising scientists of color to successfully transition from a PhD into rewarding research careers. Students from 14 universities in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, selected from 48 applications, are represented in the 2021 cohort of YCA. Meet the full class of 2021 YCA Fellows here.
CancerArkansas Business

UAMS Researcher Gets $3.5M for Cancer Trial

Dr. Hui-Ming Chang at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded a five-year, $3.5 million National Institutes of Health grant to study how dexrazoxane can protect the heart without hampering doxorubicin's ability to fight cancer. Preventing heart damage is especially important for the long-term survival of cancer...
Milwaukee, WIuwm.edu

Arnold named director of the Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery at UWM

Alexander “Leggy” Arnold, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been named director of the Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery at UWM. The MIDD was established in 2011 to promote basic research related to new and improved drugs and advance promising drug candidates to later stages of development.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Doctoral Student’s NIH Award Puts Him in Rare Company

A trainee in the doctoral program in neuroscience is one of 18 young researchers across the United States selected for an award that supports for up to six years a defined pathway across career stages for outstanding graduate students from diverse backgrounds underrepresented in neuroscience research. Jamal B. Williams was...
ScienceEurekAlert

GSA's journal's add seven articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between May 4 and June 14; all are free to access:. Cardiometabolic therapy and mortality in very old patients with diabetes hospitalized due to COVID-19: Research article in The...
Canceronclive.com

Institutional Perspectives in Cancer- Multiple Myeloma: Chaired by Thomas Martin, MD

The live filming of this virtual event in our IPC series is now on-demand. OncLive is proud to present the State of the Science Summits and a new virtual event, Institutional Perspectives in Cancer (IPC). Each summit and webinar will convene for a short meeting designed to educate healthcare professionals on the clinical benefits associated with new science driving new thinking in cancer management. Attendees will not only improve their knowledge of novel treatment approaches, but also leave the event the with confidence and intent to apply state-of-the-art treatment strategies to care for their patients. Each event is dedicated to the latest research in one of the following therapeutic areas: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, GU & Prostate Cancer, Hematology, or Melanoma.
Cancerphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Pew Trusts announces 2021 scholars, fellows in biomedical sciences

The Pew Charitable Trusts has announced the 2021 class of scholars and fellows of three biomedical research programs. Thirty-seven early-career scientists will receive multiyear grants in support of their work, which ranges from exploring the genetic evolution of cancer cells to studying how molecular and neural circuits guide animals' seasonal rhythms. Researchers include twenty-two junior faculty selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences and receive funding over the next four years, such as Alaji Bai (SUNY Upstate Medical University), who will study how proteins that lack a fixed structure form membraneless cellular subcompartments that support biological processes; Cressida Madigan (University of California, San Diego), who will explore the molecular mechanisms by which infections damage the brain; and José Ordovas-Montañés (Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School), who will explore how different cells within a tissue contribute to the initiation and spread of an inflammatory immune response.
WildlifeUniversity of Florida

UF neuroscientists, collaborators sequence American lobster genome

Neuroscientists at the University of Florida and a team of international collaborators have produced the first full sequenced genome of the American lobster, a creature that’s estimated to have a natural lifespan of 50 or even 100 years and whose nervous system is a valuable model for human neural networks that control the sense of smell and rhythmic motor patterns such as breathing and locomotion.
EconomyBusiness Insider

MindMed Appoints MGH Psychiatrist-in-Chief Dr. Maurizio Fava to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced the addition of Dr. Maurizio Fava, a world-leading expert in psychiatry and psychiatric clinical trials from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.
Diseases & Treatmentsbioengineer.org

Virginia Tech scientist awarded NIH grant to study CASK-related severe brain disorder

For children diagnosed with severe and debilitating epileptic brain disorders, the prognosis is often grim. Babies born with a rare form of CASK-linked epileptic encephalopathy called Ohtahara syndrome suffer seizures soon after birth. No treatment or cure exists, and children with the disorder typically don’t survive beyond infancy. Those who do have severe neurological, cognitive, and behavioral impairments.
Oklahoma City, OKouhsc.edu

OU Health Sciences Center News

U.S. News & World Report has cited four degree programs offered by the University of Oklahoma College of Allied Health as among the best educational programs nationally. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center has partnered with its peers at other National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers across the United States to issue a joint statement urging physicians, parents and young...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

New study enrolls young adults to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection

The Prevent COVID U study, which launched in late March 2021 to evaluate SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission among university students vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, has expanded beyond the university setting to enroll young adults ages 18 through 29 years and will now also include people in this age group who choose not to receive a vaccine.