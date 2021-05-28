Thomas McGill estate gives $1.14 million to UAMS for ear-nose-throat academic chair

The live filming of this virtual event in our IPC series is now on-demand. OncLive is proud to present the State of the Science Summits and a new virtual event, Institutional Perspectives in Cancer (IPC). Each summit and webinar will convene for a short meeting designed to educate healthcare professionals on the clinical benefits associated with new science driving new thinking in cancer management. Attendees will not only improve their knowledge of novel treatment approaches, but also leave the event the with confidence and intent to apply state-of-the-art treatment strategies to care for their patients. Each event is dedicated to the latest research in one of the following therapeutic areas: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, GU & Prostate Cancer, Hematology, or Melanoma.