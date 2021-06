After a pandemic that put the brakes on travel for more than one year, Americans are reconsidering how they think about and use paid time off. According to the latest Priceline Work-Life Balance Report, 92 percent of Americans will travel, or already have, in 2021, and 52 percent are going as soon as this summer. This mirrors the findings of many other surveys that have noted Americans' insatiable desire to venture out after a year of staying at home.