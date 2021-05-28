Are You Safe From Malicious Insider Threats By Remote Workers?

Malicious Insider Threats By Remote Workers Should Be On Your Radar. As many organizations begin resuming normal, in-office operations, they’re making decisions about what the future of work will look like – and for many companies, the future of work is hybrid. Remaining ready for remote work is a popular option for both companies and employees. Many organizations learned a tough lesson about remote work last year as lockdowns shifted everyone home. Businesses that had previously discouraged remote work discovered that their rigidity was a massive detriment, preventing them from adapting quickly to new circumstances. Companies that already had remote or hybrid schedules were prepared to rapidly pivot to all remote operations and they profited handsomely from that flexibility. Offering remote and hybrid work options is also a popular perk for employees who discovered that eliminating commutes allowed them to be more productive and less stressed. Gartner reports that 85% of company leaders say that they plan to allow employees to continue remote or hybrid work going forward. But flexible schedules and locations also bring risks of their own to the table, like an increased risk of malicious insider threats by remote workers.