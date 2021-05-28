Cancel
Colleges

Student Loan Forgiveness

wosu.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode originally aired on May 18, 2021. Democrats’ chances of enacting student loan forgiveness have never been better, but the size and scope of such relief is still very much up for debate. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we cover the impact of the current moratorium, and...

news.wosu.org
Austintown, OHVindy.com

Former students at shuttered ITT Tech to receive debt forgiveness

(AP) The U.S. Education Department said today it will erase student debt for thousands of borrowers who attended a for-profit college chain that made exaggerated claims about its graduates’ success in finding jobs. Among those colleges are former students of ITT Technical Institute, a chain that closed in 2016 after...
Collegesccnewsnow.com

Iowa Community College Leaders Oppose Student Debt Forgiveness, Free College

Student debt forgiveness raises concerns about fairness to students who chose lower-cost educations, two Iowa community college leaders said during a recent interview on Iowa PBS. Forgiving student debt does not solve the underlying issues in higher education, said Kristie Fisher, the chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District.
Manhattan, KSWIBW

MATC uses stimulus funds to forgive more than $174K in student debt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 students at Manhattan Area Technical College recently found out they no longer owe money on their account with the school. In the most recent distribution of stimulus funds for COVID-19 relief, educational institutions were allowed to use the funds to pay off student debt that occurred during the pandemic.
Collegesjoinjuno.com

Top 5 Best Student Loan Tips From Reddit Everyone Should Read

Figuring out your student loans can be a tough and confusing process. Millions of students and families apply for loans each year, often not knowing what their best options are or how exactly to go about applying for them. We’ve compiled a list of five reddit student loans tips that...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

More Borrowers Qualify For Public Service Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Department of Education just released a report showing that 5.5% of borrowers who have applied for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) have qualified for forgiveness as of April 30, 2021, up from 3.9% as of November 30, 2020. 2.1% of applications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness qualified for...
EconomyKTEN.com

Most Student Loan Borrowers Think Theyll Have Debt Forever: Survey

When student loan balances seemingly grow each month — not shrink as they’re supposed to — it’s easy for borrowers to think the finish line keeps moving further away. That thought is even more common than you might imagine. A new Student Loan Hero survey found that 53% of borrowers...
Real EstateWTVCFOX

FHA aims to make it easier for student loan borrowers to get a mortgage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced a policy shift designed to make securing a mortgage easier for people with student loans. The FHA will change student loan calculations to factor a student loan borrower's actual monthly payment. The agency had previously assumed the borrower's monthly payment would equal 1% of their total dept. This new policy is designed to make securing a mortgage easier for student loan borrowers, an increasing group of young Americans. Student loan debt has ballooned to $1.7 trillion nationwide.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

If Student Loans Aren’t Paused Again, These 4 Things Could Happen

You should expect these 4 things to happen if your student loans don’t get paused again. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. In a letter to President Joe Biden, a group of more than 60 U.S. senators — including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — want student loan relief extended beyond September 30, 2021, when it’s scheduled to expire. The Cares Act — the $2.2 trillion stimulus package — paused federal student loan payments, set federal student loan interest rates to 0%, and halted collection of student loans in default. President Donald Trump and Biden each extended this student loan relief to help student loan borrowers. Biden also extended this student loan relief to 1.1 million student loan borrowers with FFELP Loans. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that student loan borrowers will get more than $90 billion of student loan cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic through this student loan relief. If Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief for at least six months — until March 31, 2021 — the senators say at least 4 bad things could happen:
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is student loan cancellation progressive or regressive? It doesn't really matter

Ever since Democrats floated the idea at their 2019 party primary, the public has considered the idea of widespread student loan forgiveness. Now, as President Biden once again looks at debt cancellation, policy experts are engaging in a parallel debate over whether student loan cancellation would be progressive or regressive, delivering benefits to either the most economically needy or to the already well-off. But whatever you call it, blanket student loan forgiveness would miss the larger issue at hand: economic vulnerability.
Canyon, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

WT offers students hope and opportunity through financial aid

CANYON — Incoming and continuing students at West Texas A&M University can qualify in two ways for free money, thanks to a pair of financial aid avenues — the WT Hope Scholarship and the WT Opportunity Grant. The WT Hope Scholarship offers more than $500,000 for first-time and transfer students...
Personal Financemarketplace.org

Nearly 9 million older Americans still have student loan debt

Nearly 9 million Americans 50 and older still have student debt, either from loans they took out to pay for their own education or for their kids’ educations, according to new data out this month from the Department of Education. And the total amount of debt they owe is growing faster than for any other age group.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Do You Qualify For $500 Million Of Student Loan Cancellation?

You may be wondering if you qualify for $500 million of student loan cancellation. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. If you’ve follow the latest news on student loan cancellation, then you know that President Joe Biden has now cancelled $3 billion of student loans. This includes $500 million of student loan forgiveness announced this week. Here’s how to qualify for the $500 million of student loan cancellation (and what to do if you don’t):
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to extend moratorium on student loan payments

Congressional Democrats are calling on President Biden to extend a moratorium on student loan payments for at least six months beyond the upcoming October deadline. In a Wednesday letter led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Democratic lawmakers urged Biden to postpone loan repayment collections until March 31 or until "the economy reaches pre-pandemic employment levels, whichever is longer."