Liner Notes: Brigitte DeMeyer – At Home In California And Nashville; New Album Seeker Out Now
Southern California native, Brigitte DeMeyer has been steadily releasing albums every few years for twenty years now and her latest, Seeker is a collection of ten songs showcasing her unique soulful, jazz meets blues vocal style along with exceptional songwriting and sparse, groove-filled arrangements. Produced by multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, Seeker is a laid back, swampy and spicy joy to get lost in. Bassist Chris Wood said, “It’s Bob Dylan meets Sly Stone.” I would say spot on with a dash of Rickie Lee Jones too!www.wmot.org