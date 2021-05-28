Business of Space: Redwire to launch first pair of solar arrays to ISS

XIAMEN, China, June 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, celebrated its 15th anniversary by launching its latest SPACE solar tracker at SNEC. Featuring with "Unique, Intelligence, Efficiency, Infinity", this world's longest 1P independent single-axis tracking system can be extremely extended to more than 4 strings, maximum 240m in length and up to 18% solar mounting system cost reduction, which made it become best choice for large scale solar plant in flat terrain and matches better for cleaning robots.