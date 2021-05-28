Business of Space: Redwire to launch first pair of solar arrays to ISS

An odd bit of space history may be made later this year, as the world's first wooden satellite is set to be launched into orbit by the end of 2021. Measuring a mere 4 by 4 by 4 inches, the device is reportedly the result of a collaborative effort among three different Finnish companies. Arctic Astronautics, a business that produces educational cubesat kits for students, conceived of the idea and subsequently enlisted UPM Plywood and technology design house Huld to create the wholly unique satellite which will sport surface panels made of specially-treated plywood.