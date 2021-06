Two ultra-rare orange lobsters were found in a U.K. supermarket, the BBC reports, and if you ask me, the whole thing smells a bit... fishy. It’s said that the odds of a lobster being born with a naturally orange shell is one-in-30 million, which means the odds of two orange lobsters somehow ending up in the exact same lobster tank are, what, one-in-900 schmillion? (I am not well versed in lobster mathematics.) But that’s not the most suspicious part of this story, not by a long shot! The last time I wrote about a supposedly rare lobster —a one-in-thirty-million calico—showing up at a fine food establishment (Red Lobster) was barely five weeks ago.