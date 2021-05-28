Cancel
O-Zone: Doing fine

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 28 days ago

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O – I think many of us who didn't know much about Urban Meyer have been impressed. I know it's early, but have any other coaches make you take notice?. I've seen these coaches in three offseason practices and no preseason or regular-season...

NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone Podcast: Laviska Shenault Jr.

JACKSONVILLE – This is the sound of youth. And confidence. It's the sound of optimism – and to listen to Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. these days is to listen a young player with good vibes and high aspirations. "Physically, I feel so much better," Shenault said. "Overall, I...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Old glory

JACKSONVILLE – Let's go to it …. Interesting that the Baltimore Ravens are trying running back J.K. Dobbins at receiver for reps. Didn't take long for people to copy Meyer, considering during the first week of rookie minicamp everyone was outraged. You're referencing Jaguars 2021 rookie minicamp, when national observers...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: A noble gesture

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I remember then-Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell in the 2017 offseason saying he thought the Jags had a team that could win the Super Bowl. The league made sure pretty boy Tom Brady made it that year with a handful of absolutely terrible calls. That said, that year the talk was about energy and the feel of the team – and it was real. I remember thinking Campbell was just saying what everyone says in training camp. Let's hope 2021 is more of the same. I suppose the league would have to steal it for pretty boy in the Super Bowl this time.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Different days

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF, I sure hope the Jags can kickstart wide receiver Laquon Treadwell's rise to meet his potential. Just curious, is inviting tryout players to camps how teams circumvent addition to the 90-man rosters during these camps? What would happen if a tryout player injured a roster player?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: What an actor

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Regardless of position, has any player stuck out the most or made a more significant impression on you to this point in underwear?. I'll preface this answer by reminding readers that it's difficult for defensive linemen, offensive linemen and even linebackers and running backs to make an impression during non-padded practices. That limits the players from which to choose when answering this question about Jaguars 2021 Minicamp and 2021 Organized Team Activities presented by Baptist Health – the so-called "Phase 3" of the offseason program that pretty much ended at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex Tuesday. So, the answer to your question is … no, no particular player really stuck out that much in the last four weeks. What was impressive – and not unimportant – was the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second and final day of minicamp this week. This was Tuesday – and Lawrence easily had his best practice of the six sessions open to the media in the last four weeks. He appeared to be making quick decisions, was accurate and effective in the red zone and threw with striking accuracy. This wasn't unexpected, but we hadn't seen a day such as that from Lawrence yet this offseason. The day fell in line with what veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin had said the previous day – that Lawrence was beginning to show the arm talent and decision-making that made him the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The performance Tuesday doesn't guarantee Lawrence a bust in Canton, Ohio, but there are worse ways to end the offseason program.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Getting comfortable

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, Zone. I understand the mindset (I think) of drafting running back Travis Etienne Jr., and wanting to run a dual-back type of style to take some pressure off rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Do you believe that we would have taken him if he hadn't had so much chemistry with Lawrence, or might we have tried to wait and acquire another running back in the second round? I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, but with what we saw from James Robinson last year, was it maybe a little overkill?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: True love

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, John! I always look forward to your win/loss predictions for the upcoming football season ... when can we expect to receive your magical prediction for the 2021 Jaguars? I'm giddy with anticipation. Your ability to look into the future is truly a gift. Oh, and what are next week's lottery numbers?
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Quite a list

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Oz, I just read former University of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney is off to a rough start for the New York Giants. Did the Jags get the best here? Toney is missing camps. Press is pushing buyer's remorse already, dang. Jaguars Head...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Soon enough

JACKSONVILLE – The Dead Zone officially is upon us, I suppose. We'll get through it. Or we won't. It's whatever. John - there seems to be a lot of interest in this topic (for some reason), but how would you rank the following teams from best to worst: 1, 2020 Jaguars (1-15); 2, 2019 Cincinnati Bungles (2-14); 3, 2018 Arizona Cardinals (3-13); 4, 2017 Cleveland Browns (0-16) 5, 2016 Cleveland Browns (1-15)?
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is '1 of 90' guys trying to make the 53-man roster

The move that caught the most publicity in Urban Meyer’s first offseason as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the decision to bring in Tim Tebow to play tight end. The 33-year-old has not appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2012 and has been out of the NFL entirely since a 2015 stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was released at the end of training camp.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars OC raves about Gardner Minshew

Over the last two seasons, Gardner Minshew has seen significant time as the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 20 starts, Minshew owns a 7-13 record and has completed 62.9% of his passes for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This year, Minshew will play second fiddle...
NFLNBC Sports

Will Tim Tebow make the team in Jacksonville?

He has a spot on the 90-man roster. Will quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow make it to the 53-man roster?. John Reid of the Florida Times-Union takes a closer look at that question. Tebow, 33 and soon to be 34, will have a hard time winning a roster spot. However, the...
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Jaguars could opt to put Tim Tebow on practice squad to learn tight end position

During the Jaguars' offseason program, coach Urban Meyer didn't think it was necessary to issue official depth charts or put much focus on winning or losing when the offense competed against the defense. But when the Jaguars reconvene for training camp in five weeks, position battles will take center stage....
NFLPopculture

Tim Tebow Shows off Massive Arms During Jaguars Practice, and Fans Lose It

Tim Tebow is officially an NFL tight end as he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And the one thing that stood out is Tebow's arms, and fans have to lot to say about them. Despite not being with an NFL team since 2015 and not playing in an NFL game since 2012, Tebow has kept himself in shape. However, he knows that making the team is going to be an uphill battle.
NFLNews4Jax.com

Chomp: Gators get 2 commits in 1 day; Tebow snubbed

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. As Gators Breakdown host David Waters says, there’s never a dull moment in Gator Nation, and that was certainly the case on Sunday when Florida got two commits for the 2022 class. 🏈 Shemar James commits to Florida.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Terry Bradshaw is bullish on Patrick Mahomes

Bradshaw expects big things from Mahomes in 2021. “Well, listen, losing a Super Bowl only inspires you,” Bradshaw said. “The great players, the competitive players, which he is, they come back more committed, more determined than ever. And I expect that to happen, that’s a really good football team. It’s not like they’re missing many pieces of the puzzle. ...
NFLYardbarker

QB Taylor Heinicke looking impressive in Washington camp?

It’s been widely presumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will end up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021. However, the player who started Washington’s playoff game last year might have something to say about that. Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington said recently that his “biggest impression”...
NFL247Sports

Fred Smoot compares Taylor Heinicke to Kurt Warner

On the surface, it appears that the Washington Football Team already knows it will be going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback in 2021. But while that might be the public perception, don’t yet count out Taylor Heinicke. Former Washington draft pick Fred Smoot told 106.7 The Fan on Monday that he could see Heinicke fighting for the job because of the similarities he sees to NFL legend Kurt Warner.