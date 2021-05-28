O-Zone: Doing fine

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Regardless of position, has any player stuck out the most or made a more significant impression on you to this point in underwear?. I'll preface this answer by reminding readers that it's difficult for defensive linemen, offensive linemen and even linebackers and running backs to make an impression during non-padded practices. That limits the players from which to choose when answering this question about Jaguars 2021 Minicamp and 2021 Organized Team Activities presented by Baptist Health – the so-called "Phase 3" of the offseason program that pretty much ended at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex Tuesday. So, the answer to your question is … no, no particular player really stuck out that much in the last four weeks. What was impressive – and not unimportant – was the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second and final day of minicamp this week. This was Tuesday – and Lawrence easily had his best practice of the six sessions open to the media in the last four weeks. He appeared to be making quick decisions, was accurate and effective in the red zone and threw with striking accuracy. This wasn't unexpected, but we hadn't seen a day such as that from Lawrence yet this offseason. The day fell in line with what veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin had said the previous day – that Lawrence was beginning to show the arm talent and decision-making that made him the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The performance Tuesday doesn't guarantee Lawrence a bust in Canton, Ohio, but there are worse ways to end the offseason program.