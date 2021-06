Bolton Wanderers have added to their midfield ranks with the addition of former Newport County midfielder, Josh Sheehan. The Welsh international has signed a two year deal. Sheehan began his career with Swansea City & had two loan stints at Yeovil Town before making the move to Newport in 2016 (initially on loan). He’s mainly played his entire career at League Two level, though did make 13 appearances in League One during his time at Yeovil.