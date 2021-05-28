Azul SA (AZUL) Has Upside Beyond the Seaport Global Securities PT of $29

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.