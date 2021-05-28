Azul SA (AZUL) Has Upside Beyond the Seaport Global Securities PT of $29

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.