Azul SA (AZUL) Has Upside Beyond the Seaport Global Securities PT of $29

StreetInsider.com
 28 days ago

Seaport Global Securities analyst Daniel McKenzie reiterated a Buy rating and $29.00 price target on Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $47.00 at Seaport Global Securities

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $150 at Mizuho Securities on Silver Lake Deal

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) to $150.00 (from $135.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce $314.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $275,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Azul Stock Is Up Today

Brazil's Azul (NYSE:AZUL) remains optimistic the airline's domestic market is in the early stages of a post-pandemic recovery, and the stock is flying higher as a result. Shares of Azul traded up as much as 5% on Monday. So what. Azul and other airlines were hit hard in 2020, but...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $61,000 Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $45.87

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.87.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $72,000 Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketscom-unik.info

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) versus Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Critical Contrast

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Thai Airways International Public...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to Street High $647 at Truist Securities, Noting Potential for Another $227/sh

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas raised the price target on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) to the Street High $647.00 (from $458.00) after updating the model for higher Aduhelm pricing at ~$41K Yr 1 & ~$56K/yr for maintenance. Additionally, the analyst believes EU approval could add an additional ~$227/sh to the price, not to mention additional pipeline opportunities.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $131,000 Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $280,000 Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.