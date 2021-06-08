Cancel
New Street Research Downgrades Apple (AAPL) to Sell, 'Brace for a 12S Downcycle'

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $90, saying iPhone monster demand cannot be secular and brace for a 12S downcyle. The analyst comments "Most affluent consumers did not see their earnings power much affected by the pandemic,...

www.streetinsider.com
#Aapl#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#New Street Research#Aapl#Sell#Brace#Fy21
StocksStreetInsider.com

Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded to Sell at Lynx Equity Strategies, PT $100

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar lowered their vidw on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to Sell and cut their price target to $100. We started worrying about the longevity...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Goldman Sachs Upgraded Nokia

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares gained 9% on Friday after the popular Reddit stock landed a high-profile Wall Street upgrade. The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded Nokia from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $4.90 to $6.50. The Thesis: Duval said Nokia has lagged competitor Telefonaktiebolaget...
Economytickerreport.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million. NASDAQ LI traded up $0.82 during...
Technologymodernreaders.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Private Management Group Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $162.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter […]
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,942 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to...
StocksWKRB News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $751,937.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

(WKEY), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) launched its new WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. The service, developed in partnership with NextCloud, facilitates universal access to users’ files through multiple secure interfaces, like web...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately […]
Technologymodernreaders.com

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Has $424.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,891,118 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $424,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clarus Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Technologynewsfinale.com

Apple is experiencing an issue with its credit card that’s preventing some users from making in-store purchases (AAPL)

Some users of Apple’s in-house credit card may be experiencing issues as of Monday morning. Apple reported an issue with the card as of 3:30 a.m. Monday that is preventing some users from making in-store purchases. It appears that the issue is affecting those who use the card via Apple’s digital wallet service, Apple Pay, rather than the physical credit card.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to Sell, Cautious on Box Office View

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng downgraded Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $19.00 (from $21.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade CNK to Sell (from Neutral) with a new 12-month target price of $19 (v. $21 prior) reflecting 7.5X (v. 8.0X prior) our NTM+1Y EBITDA. We are 3%/18% below consensus EBITDA in 2022E/23E, which in our view reflects our more cautious view on domestic box office. We expect the domestic box office recovery likely will be negatively impacted by (1) film studios distributing movies through alternative channels (e.g., DTC streaming, home video) as they did during the pandemic; (2) box office cannibalization from new shortened 45-day theatrical windows; and (3) new consumer behaviors adopted during the pandemic, including increased usage of streaming video services. Although we recognize CNK's operational excellence relative to peer movie theatres as evidenced by the company's recent box office outperformance (e.g., share gains realized during the pandemic), industry box office is the primary driver of earnings for CNK and we expect the risks to the box office recovery will be an overhang for the stock. Relative to the rest of our coverage universe (Internet, Video Games, Toys), where we have 11% upside to our 12-month price targets on average, we have 16% downside for CNK."