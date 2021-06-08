New Street Research Downgrades Apple (AAPL) to Sell, 'Brace for a 12S Downcycle'

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng downgraded Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $19.00 (from $21.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade CNK to Sell (from Neutral) with a new 12-month target price of $19 (v. $21 prior) reflecting 7.5X (v. 8.0X prior) our NTM+1Y EBITDA. We are 3%/18% below consensus EBITDA in 2022E/23E, which in our view reflects our more cautious view on domestic box office. We expect the domestic box office recovery likely will be negatively impacted by (1) film studios distributing movies through alternative channels (e.g., DTC streaming, home video) as they did during the pandemic; (2) box office cannibalization from new shortened 45-day theatrical windows; and (3) new consumer behaviors adopted during the pandemic, including increased usage of streaming video services. Although we recognize CNK's operational excellence relative to peer movie theatres as evidenced by the company's recent box office outperformance (e.g., share gains realized during the pandemic), industry box office is the primary driver of earnings for CNK and we expect the risks to the box office recovery will be an overhang for the stock. Relative to the rest of our coverage universe (Internet, Video Games, Toys), where we have 11% upside to our 12-month price targets on average, we have 16% downside for CNK."