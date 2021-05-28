Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Viking-age treasure: new insights into life 1,000 years ago

By Hosted by Ben Luke
theartnewspaper.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week: Viking-age treasures—what the medieval gold, silver, textiles and even dirt in a hoard found in 2014 in Scotland can tell us about the Viking age, its people, its art and its international networks. Ben Luke talks to the curator Martin Goldberg about the Galloway Hoard, which has just...

www.theartnewspaper.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Design Museum#National Gallery#Nike Air Force#The Art Newspaper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Arts
Country
Scotland
Related
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Hackneyed old Hockney: Museums need to be courageous, even in survival mode

Cultural leaders were joyful as UK museums reopened in mid-May, but they also felt daunted by the rising numbers in the loss column on museums’ spreadsheets. Yes, we’re back looking at art, but not in enough numbers to restore museums to a financial model that will allow them to survive, let alone thrive. And, in this climate, there’s a danger that public commissioning and programming becomes more conservative.
Sciencearchaeology.org

DNA Analysis Reunites Viking Relatives 1,000 Years Later

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The AFP reports that DNA analysis has linked the remains of two men who died some 1,000 years ago. The remains of one man, who was in his early 20s when he died from head wounds, were found in a mass grave in Oxford, England. His relative, whose remains were unearthed in Denmark, died in his 50s. These bones bear the marks of healed wounds. “This is a big discovery because now you can trace movements across space and time through a family,” said Jeanette Varberg of Denmark’s National Museum, where the two skeletons have been reunited in one display. “It’s very difficult to tell if they lived in the same age or [if] they differ maybe by a generation, because you have no material in the grave that can give a precise dating,” she added. The men could have been half-brothers, grandfather and grandson, or an uncle and nephew. The younger man may have been killed during a Viking raid in England, or killed in 1002 when King Ethelred the Second ordered the deaths of all Danes in England. For more on Viking genetics, go to "Largest Viking DNA Study," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.
Visual Artcumnockchronicle.com

Alison Watt’s new artwork to feature in exhibition

A new body of work by one of the leading contemporary painters in the UK is to go on display for the first time. The paintings by Alison Watt, best known for her intricate large-scale representations of drapery and folds, will be exhibited at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery (SNPG) in Edinburgh from July.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Sculptor Phyllida Barlow Made a Dame by Queen of England

The sculptor Phyllida Barlow has been given a damehood by Queen Elizabeth II, as part of the monarch’s annual birthday honor’s list. Represented by mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth, Barlow has seen her international profile rise in the past decade. In 2014, her large-scale installation dock was displayed at the Duveen Galleries at Tate Britain. The following year Barlow was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Meet Phoebe Boswell: one of the UK's most exciting artists

"I've always drawn, and I've always drawn people," says Phoebe Boswell. "I've always had an intense fascination with observing people: who you are, what makes you tick, what you believe in, how you survive in the world. And drawing was always a way to explore." Boswell has made a career...
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

'Social Encounters' In a Series of Outdoor Scenes Comprise Tino Sehgal's Summer Exhibition at Blenheim

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Blenheim Art Foundation will present a major solo exhibition by Tino Sehgal, taking place July 9 to August 15, 2021, at the UK's stately Blenheim Palace, a World Heritage Site and home of the Duke of Marlborough. Following a year of extensive confinement indoors, this will be the first exhibition at Blenheim designed specifically for the Park and Gardens.
Museumsblooloop.com

Touring exhibitions: Amanda Mayne on bringing the British Museum to the world

The British Museum in Bloomsbury shares its rich collection of more than 8 million objects with audiences around the world through an extensive programme of peerless touring exhibitions. Exhibitions include such diverse topics as Egyptian mummies, Rome: city and empire; Italian Renaissance drawings; Ancient Greeks; an age of luxury: the...
Theater & Dancestudyfinds.org

Stone Age ‘dance parties’ used animal teeth for making music 8,000 years ago

HELSINKI, Finland — If you’re a fan of the Stone Age cartoon “The Flintstones,” you probably remember all the ’60s pop culture references appearing in the show — especially when it comes to music. Although there weren’t any prehistoric versions of The Beatles in real life, a new study finds Stone Age humans still knew how to party. Researchers in Finland have discovered that these hunter-gatherers not only listened to, but danced along to the far-out sounds produced by animal teeth more than 8,000 years ago.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Meghan Markle won't be returning to the UK with Prince Harry

Megan Markle will not be returning to the UK next month with husband Prince Harry, in news that will surprise literally no-one. The mum-of-two gave birth less than two weeks ago, and will instead remain at the Montecito home she shares with Harry, two-year-old Archie, and newborn baby Lili. Royal...
ScienceThe Jewish Press

Israeli Archaeologists Discover Intact Chicken Egg from 1,000 Years Ago

While excavating an ancient cesspit dating from the Islamic period (7th century CE), Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists in Yavne were astonished to find an unbroken chicken’s egg. The large-scale archaeological excavations, directed by Dr. Elie Haddad, Liat Nadav-Ziv, and Dr. Jon Seligman, have discovered an extensive and diverse industrial area...
Visual ArtTelegraph

Charlotte Perriand, Design Museum, review: the French queen of bold, electric, modern design

There is a photograph so enticing in this exhibition that when I reached the end I walked all the way back through, just to stand in front of it again. Taken in 1928, it is of the French designer Charlotte Perriand, then 25 years old, with her colleague, the architect Le Corbusier. He’s out of shot, so we only see his tweed cuffs and hands holding a plate behind her head like a halo. She – with daring, garçonne-style short hair – is laughing. How living, buoyant and assured she looks. Don’t you want to know her?
Worldazuremagazine.com

Counterspace Unveils Their Fragmented Serpentine Pavilion in London

After a year’s delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 20th Serpentine Pavilion has finally opened in London’s Hyde Park. Designed by 31-year-old South African architect Sumayya Vally, founder and principal of Johannesburg practice Counterspace, the new structure is bold and majestic. Standing more than six metres tall in Kensington Gardens, almost meeting the height of the trees surrounding it, the two-tone, open-air edifice – pale pink rendered cement mix for the interior and dark grey cork for the exterior – rises above a raised concrete platform.
Lifestylethetravelmagazine.net

Hotel Review: The Resident Covent Garden, London

Fun and a fashionable flop – a short phrase that perfectly captures the essence of our night out and at Covent Garden’s The Resident hotel. Theatre, cocktails, a good meal and a stylish place to stay – and all within walking distance. The Resident in Covent Garden, (formerly the Nadler)...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of David Hockney Could Fetch $11 M. at Auction

A portrait of David Hockney by Lucian Freud, two of the UK’s most coveted artists, will be featured in Sotheby’s upcoming modern British art evening sale in London, where it is expected to fetch £8 million-£12 million ($11 million–$17 million). It will be among the top lots to be offered in the sale, which is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the auction house’s New Bond Street location.