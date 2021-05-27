Cancel
Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Area Community Foundation awards Coover Regional Recovery Grants

Southeast Missourian
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Area Community Foundation has awarded total grants of $10,000 to two nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are made possible by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The Cape Area Community Foundation is one of 30 CFO affiliate foundations to receive Coover grant funding this year and chose to use its award to hold a community recovery grant round for eligible nonprofits.

www.semissourian.com
