Local Sports 5-28-2021

platteriverradio.com
 19 days ago

The Nebraska baseball team will begin their final series of the 2021 regular season today when they host Michigan at Haymarket Park. The Huskers are 29-11 on the season. They’ve won eight games in a row. That’s their longest winning streak for the program since 2016. The Wolverines are 26-15. Nebraska has already punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten regular season championship. NCAA Regionals are scheduled to start on Friday June 4th. Today’s game gets underway at noon. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 11:30am.

