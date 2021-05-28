This Is The #1 Ingredient To Boost Coffee's Health Benefits, Experts Say

Coffee has never inspired quite so much adventure in our daily routines as it's done the past year. Whether you've taken to gourmand preparation habits or sampled the bevy of compelling additions to your morning bev (like this easy saffron coffee infusion recipe… yum), this update is sure to get your attention: The interest around one trendy coffee condiment has been heating up, and at first it seemed questionable. But now that the nutrition benefits of the hottest new coffee addition are front and center, it seems this has gone from a flaky fluke to a significant health hack.