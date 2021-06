Can a Tall Person Drive a Volkswagen Golf GTI?

America might not be getting the vanilla Volkswagen Golf, but we sure are happy that the Golf GTI and its hardcore brother the Volkswagen Golf R are attainable. Now in its eighth generation, the GTI is one of the world's most beloved performance cars and has continued to impress over the years. The latest GTI and Golf R to come out of the VW stable are more impressive than ever, and the Golf R for one punches way above its weight. Both these cars feature a ton of new technology, and Volkswagen is especially proud of its new "digital interior" that will, according to the manufacturer, revolutionize the way occupants will interact with the car.