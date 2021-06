The BMW iX arrived earlier this week and it is by far the most advanced model ever made by the Bavarians. The list of high-tech feature is quite extensive, but there is one that stood out among many: the Remote Theft Recorder. The new feature works in conjunction with the overhead interior camera which is triggered when the alarm system goes off. The iX’s owner is then notified on its smartphone and he’s able to access and save the pictures from both the interior camera and the cameras at the front and rear of the vehicle and on its exterior mirrors. The images can also be combined to form a 360-degree panoramic view.