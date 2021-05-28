Cassie Randolph on cosmetic surgery and 'keeping it natural'

Good morning 805. I hope everyone is well. I love listening to the station especially during my morning commute. Situation 805 is very entertaining because you hear issues that other people go through and it makes you feel good that you’re not the only one that has problems. My situation is a little different though. So I don’t know how many will be able to relate. I am an identical twin. Me and my sister are 29. We, like most twins are super close. About a year ago my sister told us that she wanted to get her nose and lips done. I know it’s something that she wants to do and she asked me if I will be doing the same so we can do it together and I said no. She has been trying to convince me to do it, but I like our features. I’m not gonna lie I do feel some type of way. We are identical twins and by her doing this, we will no longer be. She’s scheduled for next month and I still have time to convince her not to go through with it. I really didn’t think this would affect me this much. It’s weird! Part of me feels like a piece of me will be gone if she goes through with it. I have been depressed and anxious in the days leading up to her surgeries. I don’t know if I am over reacting or if this is just a twin thing. It’s a long shot but I would love some words of encouragement, advice, anyone who can possibly relate. Thank you in advance.