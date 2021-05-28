Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cassie Randolph on cosmetic surgery and 'keeping it natural'

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie Randolph has revealed she likes to "keep it as natural as possible". The former 'Bachelor' star has opened up about cosmetic surgery after speculation about her looks, which some fans making assumptions about the procedures they think she's undergone.

www.ftimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassie Randolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetic Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesaxon.org

Giuseppa (ORDM) reveals the only cosmetic surgery operation she has had

Honest with her community, Giuseppa decided to reveal the only cosmetic surgery operation she has ever had. Recently, Giuseppa has been strongly criticized for his behavior in the episodes of the program Objectif Reste du Monde. Determined to defend herself, the young woman of 20 quickly made a big development with her detractors. And for good reason, the beautiful brunette does not have her tongue in her pocket. Discovery in The Villa of Broken Hearts 6, the reality TV candidate has already been noticed on the Web, in addition to gaining popularity. Internet users are also under the spell of its naturalness and honesty. Lately, she has also indulged in some confidences about her physique.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Cassie Randolph Is ‘Certainly Not’ Going to Appear in Ex Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series

Staying out of it. Cassie Randolph is aware that her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood is filming a new reality show, but she has zero interest in being a part of the production. “Cassie hasn’t been paying attention to the news and what is being teased about Colton’s documentary,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the former Bachelor contestant, 26. “She hasn’t heard details of what is going to be said about their past relationship and she’s certainly not going to make any appearances in it.”
Society957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My twin sister is getting cosmetic surgery and I feel some type of way”

Good morning 805. I hope everyone is well. I love listening to the station especially during my morning commute. Situation 805 is very entertaining because you hear issues that other people go through and it makes you feel good that you’re not the only one that has problems. My situation is a little different though. So I don’t know how many will be able to relate. I am an identical twin. Me and my sister are 29. We, like most twins are super close. About a year ago my sister told us that she wanted to get her nose and lips done. I know it’s something that she wants to do and she asked me if I will be doing the same so we can do it together and I said no. She has been trying to convince me to do it, but I like our features. I’m not gonna lie I do feel some type of way. We are identical twins and by her doing this, we will no longer be. She’s scheduled for next month and I still have time to convince her not to go through with it. I really didn’t think this would affect me this much. It’s weird! Part of me feels like a piece of me will be gone if she goes through with it. I have been depressed and anxious in the days leading up to her surgeries. I don’t know if I am over reacting or if this is just a twin thing. It’s a long shot but I would love some words of encouragement, advice, anyone who can possibly relate. Thank you in advance.
Skin Caregoodmenproject.com

Would I Ever Have Cosmetic Surgery?

My daughter and I were driving in the car the other day and the morning radio hosts were talking about the prevalence of botox. My 18 year old daughter asked whether mom would ever have do that?. My daughter knows that both my wife and I care about our appearance...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID-19 Spurs "Zoom Boom" in Cosmetic Surgery

[THEME MUSIC] JOHN WHYTE: Welcome, everyone. You're watching Coronavirus in Context. I'm Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer at WebMD. Do you have Zoom dysmorphia? Have you been spending time on Zoom and you don't quite like the way you look? Is this a real thing? Or is it really just an issue of the camera angle?
TV ShowsPosted by
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge

Watch: Look Back at the First Pilot on "The Bachelor," Jake Pavelka. A decade later, Erica Rose has not forgotten this Bachelor Pad challenge—and for good reason. It's been 15 years since the Texas native rose to fame as a contestant vying for Lorenzo Borghese's love on the ninth season of The Bachelor in 2006. After her elimination, Rose headed to the second season of Bachelor in Paradise's predecessor, Bachelor Pad, appearing alongside Bachelor Nation stars like Jake Pavelka, Michelle Money, Vienna Girardi and the late Gia Allemand.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Did Bachelorette Katie Thurston Know Blake Moynes Before Filming? Everything We Know

Prior connection? It appears Bachelorette star Katie Thurston and newcomer contestant Blake Moynes knew each other before filming. The leading lady, 30, admitted the former contestant from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season slid into her DMs before she began her journey to find love on season 17. Blake, 29, surprised fans by appearing during week 4 of Katie’s season.
NFLPosted by
Distractify

Andrew Spencer Is a Solid Frontrunner on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. The pool of men from which Bachelorette producers choose has only gotten bigger over the years. These days, it's not uncommon for contestants to be lawyers, professional athletes, social media influencers, and everything in between. It makes things interesting when...
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

New ‘Bachelorette’ hosts speak out about Chris Harrison exit

The· “Single” Season 17 Premier It featured the usual antiques, such as a pickup truck ball pit, a cat costume, a life-sized gift box, and a brewing quarrel between suitors, but it didn’t look familiar. After Season 25 of the “Bachelor’s Degree”. Colored by controversy — Including his own racist remarks — longtime host Chris Harrison has left the franchise indefinitely.
Skin Carevernamagazine.com

Spectrum Aesthetics Surgeon Discusses 5 Cosmetic Surgeries Popular Among Men

Believe it or not, cosmetic surgery is highly popular among men too. From Hollywood actors to your regular joe, a lot of men are opting for cosmetic procedures. Although the media and news outlets portray women as the face of cosmetic surgery, it is taken by men too. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ annual report, more than 1.3 million men in the United States went under the knife (or needle) in 2018.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe "Won't Be Surprised" if She's Pregnant on Her and Jason Tartick's Wedding Day

Watch: Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host. Katilyn Bristowe couldn't be readier to start a family with fiancé Jason Tartick. The 35-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, June 1, where she told Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Catherine Lowe that she could imagine herself walking down the aisle for two.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Who Is Connor B. on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season?

Connor Brennan (aka Connor B!) started off this season of The Bachelorette dressed as a literal cat, and apparently Katie Thurston was...into it! Like, to the point where she and Connor made out while he was in full costume, an image which lives in my mind rent-free no matter how many times I try to evict it. Usually, super-gimmicky contestants don't make it that far on The Bachelorette, but Connor and Katie have clearly connected—she even gushed to Us Weekly that “He did his research on me. I love my cats so much. And then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy.”
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Did You Miss Chris Harrison in ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere? (POLL)

The Bachelorette returned for its 17th season on June 7, and Katie Thurston’s search for love is happening without the usual host. As we already knew, Chris Harrison is not hosting this season following recent controversy — he’s also out of the franchise — and former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are instead taking point.