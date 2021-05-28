Cancel
Why Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Was Canceled After Two Seasons

By Camille Moore
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 25 years, Steve Harvey has been one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment, especially when it comes to comedy. However, he has also proven that he can do much more than make people laugh. In fact, in more recent years, Steve’s hosting abilities have gotten him a lot of attention. So, in 2017 when he got his very own daytime talk show, it seemed like a natural next step. The show, Steve, came just a year after his previous talk show, Steve Harvey, was canceled. The new show featured a nice mixture of audience interaction, celebrity guests, and of course, humor. After season one, the show seemed to be off to a very strong start and it looked like it had a bright future. As a result, lots of people were stunned when news broke that the show would end after its second season.

