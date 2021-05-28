Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Joker 2’ is happening whether you like it or not

By Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S26Wx_0aET2url00

Does the movie Joker need a sequel? Narratively speaking, probably not. But according to Warner Bros. the answer is a resounding yes, because the first movie made a ton of money. So Joker 2 is now reportedly in the works, with the original director/co-writer Todd Phillips returning to co-write a new screenplay.

While Joker did feel like a standalone movie, there was always buzz around the idea of a sequel. This is a comic book franchise, after all. Back in 2020 there were unverified reports of Joaquin Phoenix being offered $50 million for two sequels (a hefty paycheck for a guy who usually makes indie dramas), and Phoenix already seemed open to reprising the role.

Speaking to the L.A. Times in 2019, Phoenix made it clear that he wasn’t interested in being locked into a multi-film contract “that doesn’t motivate you or excite you.” But filming Joker apparently did motivate and excite him, because he asked Phillips to start working on a sequel after they finished filming. Apparently, there was “way too much to explore” with the character.

Considering Joker‘s endless ability to inspire memes, mockery, and toxic discourse about cinema, this sequel news is attracting a mixed response.

Whenever we hear about a seemingly one-off movie getting a sequel, it invites questions about whether the creators can capture the same magic twice in a row. And with Joker those questions are more specific than usual.

The original film was an extremely direct homage to two Martin Scorsese movies from the 1970s and ’80s, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. It even cast Scorsese’s longtime collaborator Robert De Niro in Jerry Lewis’ King of Comedy role. So when Phillips writes the sequel, will he copy more classic films from this gritty period in American cinema? Or will he go a more original route for the Joker’s next story?

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Birbiglia
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Todd Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Joker#Martial Arts#The L A Times#Shiva#American#Tiktok#Little Caesars Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Censor’ pays homage to the gory slashers that turned the ’80s upside down

Censor, Prano Bailey-Bond’s feature directorial debut, takes us back to the ’80s-era U.K. when the moral panic over gory horror films known as “video nasties” led to the censorship of dozens of horror films. Using the VHS and editing medium (and its many warps) to great effect, Censor is a smart commentary on the nature of censorship and the traumas we try to self-censor that would fit right in with ’80s horror.
TV SeriesBatman News

Joker #4 review

Jim Gordon is in a rough spot. Not only is he smack in the middle of a fray between the Joker, a couple of Texan cannibals, and She-Bane — but, if The Joker #4’s meandering inner monologue is to be believed, poor Gordo is super depressed. STORY. The Joker series...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

LEGO Batman Movie Director Explains Why A Sequel Probably Won’t Happen

Things got off to a great start for Warner Bros. when the studio decided to launch a shared LEGO universe, which was helped exponentially by the creative minds brought on board to initially spearhead the venture. The LEGO Movie drafted in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, two of the most...
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
MoviesComicBook

Remember Batman Begins 16th Anniversary By Watching This TV Spot Featuring Nickelback

Sixteen years ago today, June 15, 2005, Warner Bros. Pictures released a film titled Batman Begins, the first movie starring the caped crusader in eight years and kickstarting the era of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. We could write a piece about how when this movie was released it was considered "too early" by some to bring Batman back to the big screen, a hilarious anecdote considering the quickness with which superheroes are rebooted in the modern era. Instead we want to mark the occasion of Batman Begins' anniversary by remembering what was the most insane TV spot for the film, the one with Nickelback.
Moviesthenewstrace.com

The Flash director Andy Muschietti stocks a have a look at the superhero’s dress for the brand new film

After years of construction, The Flash from Warner Bros. DC Cinematic Universe after all started manufacturing in April., with Ezra Miller dressed to play Barry Allen in a “solo” film. The movie stars director Andy Muschietti, liable for It and It Bankruptcy Two. And it was once exactly the director who shared a sneak peek of The Flash’s new dress by way of a picture on his non-public Instagram.
MoviesComicBook

Batman '89: First Look at Harvey Bullock

Ahead of the publication of Batman '89, an all-new series from DC Comics that continues after the events of Tim Burton's two Batman movies, series artist Joe Quinones has revealed a character from Batman lore that will be making their debut in this branch of the character's continuity. Though movie fans may have though William Hootkins' Lieutenant Max Eckhardt actually was Detective Harvey Bullock, the notorious crooked copy didn't appear in Burton's original film but will now appear alongside the caped crusader, albeit with a bit of a Columbo flair. Quinones posted an image of Batman '89's Harvey Bullock with the caption "Just one more thing—"
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Universe’s Robin Will Reportedly Be Dark And Crazy

The last two cinematic Dark Knights have protected Gotham alone, but all the signs are pointing to Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader being joined by a sidekick in The Batman universe. With Warner Bros. looking to expand this franchise with various spinoffs and offshoots, it’s likely it won’t be long before we get to meet Robin. And, given the tone of Matt Reeves’ DC directorial debut, there’s a good chance this version will be tougher than the regular Boy Wonders.
MoviesMovieWeb

Is Warner Bros. About to Make Amber Heard the Highest Paid Actress in Hollywood?

When James Wan dropped the official name for the upcoming Aquaman sequel, it was quickly overshadowed by renewed calls for the dismissal of star Amber Heard by those still not happy with her personal domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. With an online petition of over 1.85 million signatures demanding Heard be axed from the sequel, you would think that Warner Bros. may be swayed by public opinion - after all, it worked, supposedly, when it came to forcing the company to release Zack Snyder's Justice League. But if a new whisper in the industry is to be believed, then not only do Warner Bros not care, but they are about to do something that will infuriate Heard's haters even more.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On paper, Mortal Engines possessed more than enough ingredients to find success. An adaptation of a popular YA novel that was clearly designed with franchise potential in mind, the concept boasted shades of a dystopian, post-apocalyptic and steampunk universe all at once, virtually guaranteeing a visual feast. It also came...
Public HealthSFGate

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.