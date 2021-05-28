Cancel
Colorado State

I Love Colorado, But Driving Here Sucks

By On The Job With Jess
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 20 days ago
Let me start by saying that I'm just another one of those annoying transplants lousing up traffic and swiping up all of the real estate. Seriously though, I am SO happy to be here and love this state so much. In my almost 9 months of being here, we've met so many wonderful people, had some awesome outdoor adventures and can't wait to check out more this summer...but the worst part of that is going to be getting there because driving here is...well, it kinda sucks.

