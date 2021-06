There’s a new way to soak up the magic of the Iberian Peninsula’s Douro River Valley—and it comes with a host of cushy amenities and services. Launching June 27 as the newest ship on the river, Uniworld’s S.S. São Gabriel was specifically designed to reflect the Douro region in everything from its décor and its food and wine offerings to its off-shore programming. It’s also one of Uniworld’s more luxurious ships, thanks to the addition of butler service, the availability of exclusive excursions and the fact that one entire deck is dedicated to spacious, beautifully appointed suites. Seen here in these exclusive first look photos, the S.S. São Gabriel will ferry passengers on eight– and 11-day journeys through this stunning part of the world.