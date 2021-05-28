CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

xLab Quarterly Roundtable: “The Changing Role of IT Leadership in Digital Transformation”

case.edu
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleIT leadership is increasingly playing a critical role for legacy companies in their digital transformation efforts. How have the roles of CIOs and IT leaders changed with respect to...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cherry Bekaert Adds Digital Analytics and Platforms Leadership

Cherry Bekaert LLP is pleased to welcome Luis Gallardo as Managing Principal, Digital Platform & Analytics Leader. He will join the firm’s Digital Advisory Services leadership team to strengthen and transform delivery of our firm’s data analytics, business intelligence and technology solution offerings. “At Cherry Bekaert, we are committed to...
BUSINESS
American Banker

The digital banking transformation journey

Both a high cost of ownership and poor ROI have plagued the digital transformations of many community banks and credit unions over the years. Tracing the problem back to the source leads directly to the doorstop of legacy providers. Maligned for being outmoded and inflexible, these stalwarts of the banking industry have not outlived their usefulness yet. But many are out of step with the technology required to meet consumer preferences in today’s environment. This actuality has led banks and credit unions on a digital journey with many pathways and even more varied outcomes.
ECONOMY
Healthcare IT News

Bring the FHIR Inside for Digital Transformation

Hear why Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, or FHIR, is the new agent of change in healthcare. Organizations around the world are capitalizing on FHIR adoption, using the new data standard to kickstart their legacy modernization and digital transformation journey. Talking Points:. ● FHIR as a Change Agent. ● Modernizing without...
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Critical Role#Design#Xlab Quarterly Roundtable
chimecentral.org

Machine Learning in Healthcare: A Thought Leadership Roundtable

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently hosted a thought leadership roundtable featuring six members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) to discuss machine learning (ML) in healthcare organizations. Chief information officers (CIOs) and chief digital and information officers (CDIOs) discussed best practices and how to realize the full potential of ML to improve patient outcomes and organizational efficiency. CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell moderated the roundtable, and HPE’s Executive Healthcare Strategist Steve Shim and Distinguished Technologist Reza Bacchus contributed to the discussion.
TECHNOLOGY
thecustomer.net

Digital Transformation Through Better Storytelling

All stories require an antagonist, and in digital transformation, the antagonist often describes an old behavior or way of doing things. As part of digital transformation, are you working to get your team aligned on business priorities? Maybe you are trying to sell the executive committee on a new investment? Perhaps you are trying to explain to your operations teams the business impact of the latest systems outage?
hotelbusiness.com

The digital transformation: The time to upgrade is now

New hospitality technologies are emerging so quickly, it’s hard to keep track of them. The industry historically has been one of old-school processes—pad and paper, manual data processing, etc. But the digital transformation is here, and hoteliers must act quickly to find the platforms that work best for their companies and properties.
SAMSUNG
Silicon Republic

For digital transformation, ‘mindset matters most’

Siemens digitalisation lead Joan Mulvihill discusses why she prefers not to focus on the challenges that come with digital transformation. Digital transformation has understandably accelerated massively since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Organisations in virtually every industry had to digitise some part of their business or operations in order to carry on throughout the restrictions.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
mit.edu

New Approaches, New Skills: The Rapidly Changing Role of IT Sourcing in an Insurer’s Digital Transformation

The content on this page was commissioned by our sponsor, TCS. MIT SMR Connections is the custom content creation unit within MIT Sloan Management Review. Like their peers in banking and finance, insurance companies are being thrust into environments characterized by new business models, rapid digitalization, innovative solutions, and deeply engaged customers. To sell their products and services, insurers must focus on customer experiences and the ecosystems they engage in. Creating value throughout the customer journey requires that insurers increase collaboration across a wide range of industries.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Business Reporter: How Digital Transformation Is Changing the Face of Due Diligence

Perpetual KYC (Know Your Customer) enabled by intelligent process automation can reduce risk, as well as costs. In a video published on Business Reporter, Nick Ford, VP for Strategic Alliances at Encompass Corporation and Chris Laws, VP, Product, Strategy and GTM at Dun & Bradstreet, explain why a sea change is due in KYC including a shift away from error-prone and time-consuming manual processes to ongoing and automated due diligence. Despite the great strides it has made in terms of digitalisation, KYC is still a very manual process, where data is collected from separate databases such as registries, regulators, stock exchange listings, business data sets and adverse media. With these error-prone and time-consuming processes KYC checks at onboarding and the identification of beneficial owners can take weeks or even months.
ECONOMY
outsourcing-pharma.com

‘Digital transformation’ requires enterprise-wide change: Rockwell Automation

To fully reap the benefits of tech advances, a company leader advises, a life-sciences firm must embrace change and connection throughout the operation. The phrase “digital transformation” refers to more than just adding software and installing high-tech equipment. It means implementing a far-reaching, forward-thinking strategy that touches every corner of a company.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Tarte Cosmetics Announces Leadership Change

Tarte Cosmetics has announced Samantha Kitain, shown above, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Under the leadership of CEO & Founder Maureen Kelly and President Candace Craig Bulishak, she'll join the executive team of Kim Tran, Chief Operating Officer and Heather Hemsley, Chief Accounting Officer. "I'm...
BUSINESS
newfoodmagazine.com

Article: The digital transformation that solidifies consistent quality and safety

For years, compliance and process optimisation were disjointed, laborious processes. Now, getting into compliance with stricter regulations — and maximising efficiency — can be surprisingly easy for plant managers if they’re armed with the proper insight into their operations. Harnessing massive amounts of data is the key to improved quality...
TECHNOLOGY
insurancebusinessmag.com

SiriusPoint selects reinsurance veteran for new leadership role

SiriusPoint has announced that reinsurance industry veteran Bobby Heerasing (pictured above) has been appointed as head of international strategic business development, a newly created role. Based in Singapore, Heerasing will be responsible for the strategy and development of SiriusPoint International’s growth objectives and management of strategic partnerships with key industry...
BUSINESS
dmagazine.com

Leadership In an Era of Change Fatigue

This year brought new hope for an end to the pandemic and a return to normalcy, but the rise of the Delta variant put a wrench in many organizations’ return to the office or future of work efforts. While this can seem like another roadblock to getting back to normal, it is also an opportunity for leaders to rethink the future of work and adjust their change management approach to fit within the current moment; what people need right now is stability, clarity, empathy, compassion, and support.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 4 excuses to leave behind

For business leaders who have ever struggled with whether or not to embrace digital transformation, the pandemic made that decision easier. Just as nobody predicted COVID-19, nobody anticipated the changes it would bring to organizations across all industries. Organizations that were not prepared for the sudden pause in operations and...
ECONOMY
thecustomer.net

How to Deal with Digital Transformation Fatigue

Is your team suffering from change fatigue around digital transformation efforts? Consider these remedies to ease the pain. No matter where your organization is in its digital transformation journey, one common hurdle can slow or even stop your progress: change fatigue. Change fatigue often comes on slowly as your teams are worn down by workflow disruptions, process changes, and new technology learning curves. Often, it manifests in the workplace as employee apathy, frustration, confusion, and stress. Most detrimental to transformation, however, is passive resignation because it can fracture teams and erode trust between employees and management.
New Haven Register

Startups and their leadership role in wellness

One of the main contributions of startups is how they have shaped the new workplace reality. With a much more agile, innovative and creative thinking, they have managed to place people at the center of their operations, starting with their own team, which has resulted from new positions such as Chief Happiness Officer to the promotion of tools and platforms in welfare benefit.
HEALTH
enterprisersproject.com

IT leadership: 5 traits of truly digital leaders

Every organization can make standalone digital investments, launch many digital transformation efforts, or even hire a team of digital executives to help them achieve digital nirvana. But actions made in isolation without fully adopting what it takes to become a digital business are destined to fail. The fact is, there’s no silver bullet for building a digital organization, nor is there a clear deadline or desired end state.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy