HARTFORD, Conn. — Though there might not be fireworks in the capital city for the Fourth of July this year, organizers are planning another event to celebrate. The organizers of First Night Hartford are now offering the Hartford Bonanza, starting on Friday, July 2. The event will be held with a joint lawn party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and will feature food trucks, interactive statues, and DJs from the collective, Cafeteria Radio.