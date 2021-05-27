Driver’s License Suspension Task Force Holds its First Meeting

KOCHI: ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials will approach the High Court against the government's appointment of a Judicial Commission to probe the revelation of the accused that the central agencies were involved in a conspiracy to arraign persons including the chief minister in the gold smuggling case. ED officials in Kochi said that permission would be obtained from Delhi soon. — The government has issued a notification on May 7 appointing former High Court judge Justice VK Mohanan as its commissioner and the commission, which started functioning on June 11, had issued a press release last day. The commission will continue to collect evidence until June 26.