Driver’s License Suspension Task Force Holds its First Meeting
MIAMI-DADE — On May 25, 2021, County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, joined the Honorable Judge Steve Leifman and members of the Driver’s License Suspension Task Force (Task Force) at its first meeting in the Miami-Dade County Commission Chambers. According to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Administrator’s Office, more than 630,000 individuals in Miami-Dade County have suspended licenses, with uncollected fees and costs amounting to over $320,500,000. An overwhelming majority of these suspensions are unrelated to the person’s ability to drive a car, but rather for failure to pay fees and fines. On October 8, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners approved legislation sponsored by Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, to create the Driver's License Suspension Task Force.caribbeantoday.com