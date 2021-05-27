Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Driver’s License Suspension Task Force Holds its First Meeting

By Francis Izquierdo
caribbeantoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE — On May 25, 2021, County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, joined the Honorable Judge Steve Leifman and members of the Driver’s License Suspension Task Force (Task Force) at its first meeting in the Miami-Dade County Commission Chambers. According to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Administrator’s Office, more than 630,000 individuals in Miami-Dade County have suspended licenses, with uncollected fees and costs amounting to over $320,500,000. An overwhelming majority of these suspensions are unrelated to the person’s ability to drive a car, but rather for failure to pay fees and fines. On October 8, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners approved legislation sponsored by Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, to create the Driver's License Suspension Task Force.

caribbeantoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#State Police#State Court#District Court#State Law#The Task Force#Javascript#Driver#Licenses#County Clerk#Government Officials#Digital Court Hearings#Appointee#Fees#Legislation#Assistant Director#Review#Commissioner Higgins#Payment Plan Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

ECCF Civilian Task Force to hold public meeting June 12

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a virtual public meeting on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon to discuss women’s health programs and the grievance procedure at the Essex County Correctional Facility. The meeting can be livestreamed at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce. At a later time, the video will be posted to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5dUT5wIwyHspxjJL256Dw/featured.
Topeka, KSIola Register

License suspension reforms stumble

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Supreme Court staff stepped in this spring to oppose legislation meant to address issues surrounding drivers license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines, an issue pushed by activists for racial justice and the poor nationwide. Some measures to address the issue passed and became law. But...
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Grand Valley Task Force holds second progress meeting

The Grand Valley Task Force, which has been working for nearly a year on addressing implicit bias in Mesa County, met for its second quarterly progress update Thursday evening. The group was formed following nationwide demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin....
El Paso County, COcoloradopolitics.com

POINT | Pot pardons disrespect the rule of law

It is important to look at all angles when it comes to decisions made by leaders, especially elected officials, that impact the community. Recently, Gov. Polis made a decision to extend pardons to those who have been convicted of “low level” marijuana crimes. This decision comes on the heels of a bill he signed allowing people to legally possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis.
Businessdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Litzman employee is suspected of accepting bribes from a medical cannabis company

Israeli Police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit is investigating an employee of outgoing Housing and Construction Minister Ya’acov Litzman who accepted bribes from an unnamed medical cannabis company in the form of NIS 250,000 in shares, Channel 13 News reported Wednesday. First Disclosure: Blade 433 is undercover investigating another employee of...
Politicskeralakaumudi.com

Gold smuggling case: ED to approach HC against judicial commission

KOCHI: ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials will approach the High Court against the government's appointment of a Judicial Commission to probe the revelation of the accused that the central agencies were involved in a conspiracy to arraign persons including the chief minister in the gold smuggling case. ED officials in Kochi said that permission would be obtained from Delhi soon. — The government has issued a notification on May 7 appointing former High Court judge Justice VK Mohanan as its commissioner and the commission, which started functioning on June 11, had issued a press release last day. The commission will continue to collect evidence until June 26.
Guilford County, NCdomigood.com

NC Superintendent Shut Parents Out Of School Board Meeting Using Emergency Powers So She Didn’t Have to Hear Arguments Against Critical Race Theory (Video)

In Guilford County, North Carolina, the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, refuses to allow the public to attend school board meetings according to local activists fighting Critical Race Theory. Take Back Our Schools founder says Contreras is using emergency powers to shut them out. In a video from...
Columbia, SCJanesville Gazette

Judge denies SC inmates’ challenge to electric chair, attempt to stall executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal judge denied two South Carolina death row inmates’ request for an injunction, which would delay their upcoming executions. In his order issued Friday, Judge Robert Bryan Harwell said the inmates failed to prove that their claims that the electric chair violates the Eighth Amendment — which protects against cruel and unusual punishment — are unlikely to succeed in court, and therefore, he could not give them an injunction.
Dane County, WIwisconsinexaminer.com

State’s high court blocks local public health school closure orders

Local public health departments lack the authority to close schools in order to prevent the spread of a contagious disease, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday. The 4-3 decision, authored by Justice Rebecca Bradley, overturns a Dane County order closing schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 — an order that has been on hold for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Joined by the other three members of the court’s conservative wing, Bradley concluded that because the state’s public health law does not specifically authorize local health departments to close schools in controlling an epidemic, they are not allowed to do so.
LawReason.com

Legal Doctrine and Conventional Criminal Law

In previous posts, I have argued that legal conventions form a de facto common law and that this de facto common law remedies many defects in our statutory criminal law system. Despite these criminal law conventions, however, significant overcriminalization problems remain. Broadly, overcriminalization problems occur in areas of criminal law in which (1) there do not exist any legal conventions, (2) there exist legal conventions, but we have difficulty controlling isolated defections from them, and (3) traditional methods of enforcing legal conventions and controlling prosecutorial discretion substantially break down.
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

Gov. Wolf signs bills extending COVID-19 emergency regulation suspensions, expanding family caregiver supports

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he signed legislation that extends the most critical components of the COVID-19 disaster declaration emergency. “Over the last few weeks, my administration has worked hard to educate and inform the General Assembly of the importance of the temporary rule suspensions associated with the COVID-19 disaster declaration,” Gov. Wolf said.