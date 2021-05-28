Cancel
Quiz: Plan a bottomless brunch and we’ll tell you how basic you truly are

By Hayley Soen
The Tab
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t deny, bottomless brunch is very, very basic. You turn up at what would usually be a pretty average cafe or restaurant, but for some reason you’ve lost your head because for £25 you can get as much prosecco as your body physically allows and there’s basically avocado on tap too. It’s a basic girl’s heaven. But some of take the basic novelty that little bit further than others – so this quiz is about to out your bottomless brunch habits for what they truly are.

thetab.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Food Drink#Insta#Aldi
