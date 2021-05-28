Cancel
Futures firm ahead of key inflation report

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as focus turned to a closely watched inflation report after recent worries about a spike in prices put the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. The reading on the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, scheduled...

kfgo.com
Businesserienewsnow.com

Key inflation measure climbs to highest level since 1992

Prices rose yet again in May and a key measure of inflation hit new multi-year highs. The price index tracking personal consumption expenditure, or PCE, climbed 3.9% in the year ending May, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. It was the highest level since August 2008 and exceeded April's 3.6% level.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, if inflation surprises to the upside. Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of price pressures, investors now await a key U.S. inflation...
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank Stocks Gain As Fed Gives the All-Clear on Payouts

Investing.com – Bank stocks were mostly higher in Friday’s premarket trading after passing the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, a move that unlocks billions of dollars earmarked for buybacks and dividends. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock , Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) stock and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock were all...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise after key inflation readings

NEW YORK, June 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks traded higher Friday morning as investors pored through readings on inflation, income and spending. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 180.16 points, or 0.53 percent, to 34,376.96. The S&P 500 was up 9.28 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,275.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 10.76 points, or 0.07 percent, to 14,380.47.
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

The FTSE 100 on Thursday was helped by a sluggish Bank of England stance and kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group giving the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare stocks led the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of more than $2 billion.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
BusinessBakersfield Californian

The Week Ahead: Wage increases and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages in the week ahead with the release of the...
Businessnewschant.com

Key inflation indicator rose 3.4 percent from a year ago

A key inflation indicator rose 3.4 percent in May from a year ago as prices continued to surge within the US simply because the financial system mounts a comeback from the pandemic, the feds mentioned Friday. It’s probably the most since April 1992 that the core personal consumption expenditures index...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on technical buying

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said. CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents. The wholesale U.S. pork...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

US stocks: Nike and bank stocks push S&P 500 to new highs

The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on Friday, boosted by gains from Nike and bank stocks, as weaker-than-expected inflation data allayed concerns about a sudden decrease in Federal Reserve stimulus . Nike Inc jumped 14.6% to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast sales for the fiscal...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Businesstennesseestar.com

Inflation Takes Biggest 12-Month Leap Since 1990s, Key Report Shows

A key index used by the Federal Reserve to measure inflation showed that consumer prices leapt quicker over the last 12 months than they have in three decades. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index surged 3.9% in the 12-month period between June 2020 and May, according to the Department of Commerce report released Friday. The PCE index excluding volatile food and energy prices increased 3.4%, the biggest leap since the 1990s, CNBC reported.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 175 Pts Higher; Initial Claims Data Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday’s dip as investors digest comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of a number of economic data releases. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 175 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 Futures traded 20...