When LeBron James made his infamous Decision to join the Miami Heat 11 years ago next month, he was lambasted (fairly) for the crass commercialism of the televised event that ended with LeBron doing an advertisement for the University of Phoenix and (unfairly) for exercising his personal, hard-earned power as the greatest basketball player in the world to play for whatever team and in whatever city he wished. But for all the revisionism about the Decision in recent years, the lasting takeaway remains the most obvious one: Stars always want to play with other stars and will do whatever they can to make that happen.