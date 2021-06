In recent months, we’ve all needed warm and gentle things to watch – the sweetness of Schitt’s Creek, or the perfect politeness of the Paddington movies. And way up there in the feelgood stakes is Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, a wholesome and gentle series in which Jason Suseikis’ titular American Football coach is hired as the new manager of British ‘soccer’ club AFC Richmond – where he fosters a friendly and personable atmosphere among the players and local community. When the first season launched in August last year, it made a relatively small splash, but gathered steam through word-of-mouth as a must-watch for its considerable warmth. Now the show is preparing to return for its second season, and the latest trailer is available to watch below: