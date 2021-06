Three weeks after the latest Gaza conflict, and days after a new Israeli government was formed, hostilities have broken out again. The Israeli Air Force has flown a series of airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip associated with the Palestinian group Hamas. The flare-up marks the end of a ceasefire that had held following an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas last month. The strikes early this morning were in response to Palestinian militants launching helium-filled balloons carrying incendiary devices from Gaza, a self-governing Palestinian territory. The latest round of violence also comes just three days after a new Israeli government took office.