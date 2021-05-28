Cancel
Family First Health now offers substance use treatment in Lebanon [Paid Press Release]

By Family First Health
lebtown.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post is paid advertising by Family First Health. Family First Health’s medical office in Lebanon now offers substance use services, including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). As a Family First Health patient, those receiving MAT will be prescribed either buprenorphine or naltrexone. In addition to the MAT, patients will have access to behavioral health consultant service, both in-house and through community partnerships with mental health providers. Case management and recovery support services are also an integral part of the program. The overall health and wellness of each patient is a priority at Family First Health, and this integrated approach to support patients in recovery has shown to be successful at our other practices.

lebtown.com
