The AFC West is home to several noteworthy defensive coordinators. Question is, how do they all rank within the division?. The offensive firepower in the AFC West cannot be understated. The reigning Division and AFC Conference Champion, Kansas City Chiefs, deploy one of the most potent attacks of our lifetime. The San Diego Chargers can score in bunches with Justin Herbert and the underrated, Keenan Allen. The Las Vegas Raiders give a balanced, diverse attack that can at times, look unstoppable.