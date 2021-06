Hog’s head cheese (head cheese or brawn, as it’s also known) is found all over the world. It’s a cold cut of pressed, cooked pig parts that come from the head of the hog, held firmly together by the natural gelatin formed by cooking the parts. It sounds crazy, I know, but trust me on this one. If you like bologna, you’ll like hog’s head cheese. Much like many of our favorite lunch meats, more often than not, we don’t really know what’s in there, but, slapped between two pieces of slightly toasted bread with fresh summer tomatoes and crunchy lettuce, it still tastes fantastic.