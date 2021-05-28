Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Why is This Busy Road Ruining Tires in Tuscaloosa, Alabama?

By Meg Summers
 19 days ago
A local road is causing major distress for drivers in the Druid City. Bear Creek Cutoff Road, a busy thoroughfare that connects Old Montgomery Highway to Bear Creek Road and Highway 69, appears to be covered in roofing nails. Social media posts like the one below show least 13 nails...

