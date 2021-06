You’re the optimist of the zodiac and, right now, you have plenty of reasons to be excited: A new month is just getting started! The Sun is currently drifting through Gemini—your opposite sign—which means it’s your half-birthday season…and you’re definitely feeling the duality! On June 10, a solar eclipse rocks your world, activating the area of your chart associated with partnership. This eclipse is connected to a larger series that started last June and will continue through December, prompting cataclysmic change across every aspect of life. Eclipses fuel destiny, so pay close attention to what occurs during this lunation. Nervous? No need! You’re a fiery archer—there’s nothing you love more than a good adventure! Don’t worry, you got this!