Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

By James Pearson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lItox_0aET1Wlo00

HANOI (Reuters) - A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam’s industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said.

After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. More than 3,000 people have been infected in 30 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April.

The capital Hanoi, and the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, have shut restaurants and banned public gatherings.

Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

A source at one Apple supplier said the company had split its workforce over two shifts, describing it as a “temporary solution, for maybe two weeks.”

“Otherwise, the supply chain will be more or less disrupted,” said the source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Vietnam’s health ministry said on Friday it had begun vaccinating workers in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, the two provinces most affected by the new outbreak.

At least 1.04 million people in Vietnam have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but just 28,529 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data.

Bac Ninh, where Samsung Electronics has significant operations, imposed a curfew and other travel restrictions on Tuesday, state media said. Vietnam accounts for half of Samsung’s global phone and tablet production, according to the government.

Last week, Vietnam’s government urged Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces to boost efforts to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak disrupting industrial production. LG, Foxconn and Luxshare have operations or supply chain companies in the area.

A human resources manager at an electronic parts manufacturer in Bac Ninh said workers were living and working within the industrial zones, with office space temporarily converted into worker accommodation.

“We’re working on a longer-term plan too since we have no choice but to live with the virus,” said the manager, who also requested anonymity.

The company counted Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo among its clients.

OPERATING CHALLENGES

Vietnam has said it will stick to its dual goals of virus containment and economic development. On Wednesday, the government said it would gradually reopen four industrial parks that were closed a week earlier because of the latest outbreak.

The resumption of production at the industrial parks is part of state efforts to “ensure worker income, attract more investment in industrial parks, and contribute to socio-economic development.”

Hong Sun, Vice Chairman of the Korean Chamber of Business in Vietnam (KORCHAM), said some of the lower-tier vendors which supply South Korea’s major tech firms were struggling.

“Small to medium-sized enterprises in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces are finding it challenging to operate. It seems many Korean businesses, including big shots like Samsung, could face difficulties very soon if more stringent measures are applied,” Hong told Reuters. “First-tier suppliers are not yet heavily impacted, but certain factories are slowing-down and suffering from the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.”

A separate person with direct knowledge of disruptions to the tech supply chain also said the restrictions placed on workers and local travel were taking a toll on some of the smaller suppliers in Vietnam.

In a statement, Samsung said it was fully abiding by the prevention measures put in place by local authorities.

“We are making every effort to protect the health and safety of all our employees, partners and customers, and minimise impact on our operations,” it said.

An LG Electronics Inc spokesman had no immediate comment. Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Samsung Electronics#Foxconn#Chinese#Oppo#Korcham#Korean#Lg Electronics Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
Retailwincountry.com

China’s factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May

BEIJING (Reuters) – Growth in China’s factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country’s southern export powerhouse of Guangdong. The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the coronavirus-induced slump last year, but officials warn...
Industrycips.org

Fears for global supply chains as outbreak hits key ports

A Covid-19 outbreak in southern China is threatening to cause fresh disruption for global supply chains as new lockdowns disrupt port services and delay deliveries. Authorities in Guangdong province have shut down businesses to halt the spread, causing shipping delays in the ports of Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Disruption at the...
Public HealthICIS Chemical Business

China’s Guangdong COVID-19 restrictions to hit exports near-term

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Pandemic-related restrictions imposed in Guangdong, China in May are expected to slow down exports in the near term, as the province account for nearly a quarter of the country’s total shipments abroad. The province is an industrial hub in southern China, producing various products from toys to textiles to...
Industrygcaptain.com

Yantian Port Problems Creating ‘Unprecedented’ Supply Chain Disruption

Shippers are facing a perfect storm as the logistics industry has entered an “an era of unprecedented disruption”, with ports crippled by acute congestion as the malaise faced by China’s Yantian spreads to others. The delays to Chinese exports, which have escalated to 16 days or more for vessels not...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom

LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Global solar power developers are slowing down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor, and freight as the world economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry executives and analysts interviewed by Reuters. The situation suggests slower growth for the...
Industryirwinseating.com

Navigating Supply Chain Challenges Successfully

COVID-19 has impacted supply chain issues in a large number of industries, including the seating industry. The pandemic, however, is just one of many unpredictable events over the past few years that have created material shortages, prolonged transit and delivery times, and other supply chain disruptions. Let’s take a closer...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

BLOG - Inflation pressures build on prolonged supply chain disruptions

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Asian Chemical Connections by John Richardson. The pandemic continues to upend global supply chains, threatening growth-damaging inflation. Semiconductor shortages are set to last for at least another year. Container freight rates have gone up again on the Far East to...
ElectronicsFortune

COVID temporarily shuts down Taiwanese chip tester in latest disruption to supply chains

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A cluster of COVID-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan temporarily stopped operations at one of the world’s largest chip-testing companies, the latest sign of potential disruption to a technology supply chain already struggling from component shortages.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Inflation pressures build on prolonged supply chain disruptions

OK, I MAY have got this wrong. Inflation could be a bigger problem than I envisaged only three weeks ago. But if so, I would at least be in exalted company. A meeting of the US Federal Reserve concluded that generalised inflation was not a concern, and that “finished goods have not been subject to pervasive upward cost pressures”.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

The rise and rise of supply chain attacks

In early 2021, Sita, a supplier of IT systems for the airline industry, started informing airlines using its passenger service system that their frequent flyer programme data could have been exposed. As it turned out, the passenger service system, which airlines use to send data of frequent flyers to other...
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

Hennen: We have the COVID supply chain blues

Have you tried to buy a PlayStation 5 lately? Me neither. But I hear they are impossible to get. How about a new vehicle? I tried for several months to get a new pick-up. No can do. Guess why?. No microchips. Overseas factories shutdown during COVID and the demand skyrocketed....
IndustryCleanTechnica

Supply Chains & Critical CleanTech Shortages

Record-long times from order to delivery have become common. Wide-scale shortages of essential basic materials seem in the daily news. Suddenly, increased commodities pricing creates confusion. Transportation sector difficulties permeate across industries. Why? Roaring demand for goods have created backlogs due to weaknesses in supply chains, and manufacturers started drawing down on inventories last month to meet demand. Business warehouses seem almost bare.
ConstructionBusiness Insider

Germany Construction Sector Contracts Further On Supply Chain Disruption

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector contracted further in May largely due to the supply chain bottlenecks, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 44.5 in May from 46.2 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since February, when the sector was impacted by a bout of severe wintry weather.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam - NHK

Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, NHK public television reported on Saturday, a day after Japan delivered more than a million doses of vaccine to Taiwan. Vietnam, which had early success in coping with the coronavirus, is battling a new and more stubborn wave of infections and...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus Today: When outbreaks collide

Good evening. I’m Russ Mitchell, and it’s Thursday, June 3. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. As if dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t bad enough, now scientists are becoming concerned about the possibility of a “syndemic.”. That, unfortunately, is a real word for a situation...
Public Healthvnexpress.net

No new coronavirus variant in Vietnam yet: WHO

The WHO told Nikkei Wednesday there is no new "hybrid variant" of the coronavirus in Vietnam at the moment, contrary to an earlier announcement from the Ministry of Health. — Health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said last Saturday that Vietnam had detected a new coronavirus variant that was a hybrid of two existing variants: an Alpha variant first detected in the U.K. and a Delta variant first detected in India.