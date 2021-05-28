Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Hatley, Miranda Ranked Top Students at North Hopkins HS

KSST Radio
 19 days ago
At the top of the Class of 2021 at North Hopkins High School are Jessica Hatley, valedictorian, and Saul Miranda, salutatorian. Jessica Hatley has been a student at North Hopkins ISD for 11 of her school years. Her parents are Jon and Tiar Hatley. As a student at North Hopkins,...

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

