SES Pro motion controlled electric screwdriver

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - From today we users have a new front to attend to. At least until we understand how the new electricity bill that brings importantchanges is going to work. The most, the arrival of three different consumption bands that are going to be more or less expensive depending on the time of day. Which will lead us, necessarily, to focus all our spending on the cheapest. Now, although the premiere of the so-called peak bands (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.), flat (from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 0:00 a.m.) and valley ( from 0:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.) in the days from Monday to Friday it will be difficult for us to get used to it, there is another parameter that must be taken into account and that is the price of electricity at all times which, as you know, fluctuates in function of an auction that constantly raises or lowers prices. Here are a couple of apps.That is why, to the schedule that we must take into account the days of the day (because Saturday and Sunday are a single valley strip, the most economical), we must add that price that we can control with applications on the mobile They tell us what the price is and how it goes up or down. Thus, we could come to consider putting a washing machine in the middle of the high street (the most expensive), if we see that a decrease in the price is expected in the auctions, or postpone it at dawn if we have no choice but to take refuge in the valley. In the case of Android, we propose an app that, in addition, is updated to the changes that take effect today and that you can download from here. With it, it is possible to anticipate the price of electricity 24 hours before, to know what is being set for the next day, the evolution over the last month, a useful guide with saving tips, both when doing things how to configure the electrical appliances, and even do accounts thanks to a calculator that is capable of making an estimate of what we will have to pay. In the case of the iPhone we have an application for iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple Watch, which is the Price of light Spain, which you can also download from here: with it it will be possible to “quickly check the price of kWh in the regulated market (PVPC) “. In addition, in the case of the computer version, we can access the information from the macOS status bar itself, so it practically integrates with the OS. >