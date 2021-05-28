Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

IATA boss blames governments for prolonging travel crisis

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

PARIS/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The head of global airline industry body IATA blames overly risk-averse governments for prolonging the COVID-19 crisis for the travel sector but expects the outlook to brighten in the second half of the year.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh, the former boss of British Airways owner IAG, expects positive data on vaccine effectiveness to convince governments to start rolling back restrictions.

“There is some good evidence there to be optimistic that, going into the second half of this year, we will see a better environment that will allow more people to travel,” he told Reuters on Friday.

Most international air travel remains depressed almost 18 months into the pandemic because of continuing restrictions.

Walsh, who took the top job at IATA in April, said that governments are being too risk-averse and need to change rules to reflect data showing that vaccinated travel or travel with testing poses little risk to a country’s infection rate.

“The crisis in the airline industry, which was initially caused by a health pandemic, is now really a crisis caused by restrictions being imposed by government,” Walsh said.

He singled out Britain in particular, citing rules that require people entering the UK from nearly all countries to take at least two coronavirus tests and enter quarantine. Walsh also hit out at what he said was “incredible farcical confusion” created by mixed political messages on travel.

Many countries on Britain’s “amber list” for medium-risk travel have very, very low transmission rates, said Walsh.

“If I was vaccinated, I wouldn’t hesitate to fly to these countries,” he said of places such as the United States, Spain, France and Italy, which were top destinations for Britons before the pandemic.

Britain and the United States both have high vaccination levels, which Walsh said gives him confidence that a travel corridor could be opened between the countries in June.

“I think there’s a good reason to be optimistic that we should be able to see the UK and U.S. open transatlantic flying again,” he said.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iata#Italy#Paris#Iata#British Airways#Iag#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
Related
Cell Phonesbreakingtravelnews.com

British Airways to trial IATA Travel Pass

British Airways will begin trialling the IATA Travel Pass on flights from Heathrow to Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland from this week. The app can be downloaded onto a mobile device directly from the app store. Once downloaded, customers will create a secure account and will be presented with the...
TravelHRmagazine.co.uk

Government travel advice u-turn could threaten jobs

The unexpected changes to the UK government's traffic light travel system have left the aviation and travel industry fearing further job losses. Employers are also concerned about how to ensure staff stick to the new isolation and holidaying rules. Portugal, previously on the governments green list, has been moved to...
TravelBBC

Airline bosses demand UK-US travel corridor

Airline bosses are urging the US and UK to allow travel to restart ahead of the G7 meeting in Cornwall. The bosses of all airlines that offer UK-US flights and Heathrow Airport issued a joint call for a trans-Atlantic travel "corridor" on Monday. The group said it would be "essential...
IndustryFlight Global.com

Wizz Air persists with fleet renewal despite travel crisis

Wizz Air ended the latest fiscal year with more aircraft in its fleet than it had forecast a year previously, despite the impact of the air transport crisis. The budget carrier had expected its fleet to expand from 121 to 131 aircraft over fiscal 2020-21 but the figure actually reached 137 by the end of March.
Worldinews.co.uk

Ryanair boss accuses Government of ‘mismanagement’ over Portugal travel U-turn

The outspoken chief executive of Ryanair has accused the Government of “messing with people’s lives” and making up travel rules “as they go” after Portugal was removed from the green list of destinations. In a furious outburst Michael O’Leary branded the Government’s decision to relegate Portugal to the “amber list”...
WorldFlight Global.com

Air France chief welcomes government plan to restart international travel

The chief executive of Air France, Anne Rigail, has described the French government’s announcement that some non-essential travel can resume to and from the country on 9 June as “excellent news”. France’s protocol for the resumption of international travel from that date allows fully vaccinated European Union citizens to enter...
TravelAviation International News

IATA Calls for Data-driven Covid Mitigation Measures for Travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on government leaders attending the G7 summit June 11 to 13 in the UK to adopt a so-called data-driven approach to decisions regarding the lifting of travel restrictions between countries. During an IATA-hosted briefing on Wednesday featuring researchers from Boeing and Airbus, association director general Willie Walsh stressed the need to base decisions on epidemiological risk assessments rather than political considerations.
Cell Phonestravelmole.com

BA trials IATA Travel Pass on Switzerland flights

British Airways has started trialling the IATA Travel Pass digital Covid app on flights out of London Heathrow to Geneva and Zurich. The app can be downloaded by customers onto a mobile device directly from the app store. Customers can then will create a secure account and will be presented...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Fury from easyJet boss at government ‘tearing up its rule book’

The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has reacted furiously to the decision to remove Portugal from the "green list" of quarantine-free countries.Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said it was "a huge blow to those who are currently in Portugal and those who have booked to be reunited with loved ones, or take a well-deserved break this summer".The CEO deplored the decision, saying: "With Portuguese rates similar to those in the UK it simply isn’t justified by the science. “And to add no more countries to the green list when most of Europe’s infection rates are on a downward...
TravelTravelPulse

Airline Industry Calling on G7 Governments to Reopen International Travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) continues to advocate for the reopening of international travel, saying G7 governments should focus on screening methods instead of imposing quarantines and other restrictions. According to The Associated Press, the airline industry trade group cited studies indicating vaccinated travelers pose little risk of spreading...
Travelexecutivetraveller.com

Government to trial overseas travel for vaccinated Australians

Australians who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may be dusting off their passports in the coming months under a trial program to be rolled out by the Federal Government. The scheme could allow them to travel to selected countries, including low-risk destinations, and return without facing quarantine provided they show...
WorldBBC

Covid-19 travel rules 'a blow', says London Southend Airport boss

An airport boss has called the tighter rules on foreign travel "yet another blow for the aviation industry". Transport Secretary Grant Shapps removed Portugal from the green list on Thursday and did not add more countries to the category. Southend Airport chief executive officer Glyn Jones said: "It really is...
TravelFlight Global.com

Is IATA right to call for ‘data-driven decisions’ on international travel?

IATA’s call for governments to make “data-driven decisions” on reopening borders to international travel – made during a joint briefing with Airbus and Boeing on 2 June – seems sensible at face value. “Data can and should drive policies on restarting global travel that manage Covid-19 risks to protect populations,...
WorldBBC

Government minister defends decision to put Portugal on amber travel list

Government minister defends decision to put Portugal on amber travel list. Government minister Robert Jenrick has defended the decision to put Portugal on the amber travel list. The move from green to amber means UK tourists should not visit the country and returnees must isolate for 10 days. Mr Jenrick...
TravelThe Independent

Travel firms take another hit from latest Government restrictions

Airlines and travel firms took another battering on the stock market as the fallout from the UK Government’s decision to remove Portugal from its green list of countries hit investors. No other country was added to the green list for travellers to head to and the sector has reacted with...
Public Healthmix929.com

IATA chief says COVID-19 test data support easing of travel curbs

PARIS (Reuters) – Global airline body IATA stepped up its pressure on governments to ease travel restrictions on Wednesday, pointing to UK testing data that showed low incidence of COVID-19 in arriving passengers. “These data tell us we can do better,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, citing a 2.2%...
Travelpeeblesshirenews.com

Government criticised over ‘no consistency’ to travel rule changes

The boss of Airlines UK has complained about a lack of transparency and consistency over the Government’s changes to travel rules. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the industry body which represents UK carriers, said ministers had not kept to promises over a “green watchlist” that would have given travellers increased warning about a country potentially coming off the safe list.
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Ryanair boss criticises 'unnecessary disruption' over Portugal travel

Coronavirus: Ryanair boss criticises 'unnecessary disruption' over Portugal travel. The government has removed Portugal from its list of countries which don't require holidaymakers to quarantine. The move has been criticised by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary who accused the government of "making it up as they go along." Minister Robert Jenrick...
WorldTravel Weekly

Iata calls on governments to remove quarantine restrictions

Iata has urged governments to remove quarantine restrictions and make “data-driven decisions” to manage Covid-19 as borders reopen. Willie Walsh, Iata director general, called on the heads of G7 governments due to meet in Cornwall next week “to agree on the use of data to plan and coordinate” the return of international travel.