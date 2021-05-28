Marvel's Secret Invasion Casts Christopher McDonald

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it," the Game of Thrones alum tells ComicBook.com of becoming a Marvel star for the Disney+ series. "I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."