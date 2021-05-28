Cancel
Marvel's Secret Invasion Casts Christopher McDonald

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s upcoming series, Secret Invasion, has added another cast member. According to Deadline, Christopher McDonald has joined the cast of Secret Invasion. Details about McDonald’s role aren’t revealed yet. The actor is expected to play a newly created character that will appear across MCU in future movies and Disney Plus series. McDonald will join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn who will reprise their roles Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively. Secret Invasion is also expected to feature Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

in.ign.com
Olivia Colman
Samuel L Jackson
Christopher Mcdonald
Ben Mendelsohn
Emilia Clarke
Killian Scott
Kevin Feige
