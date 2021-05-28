Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

An October 2020 report by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics found that the percentage of U.S. residents who are in prison has dropped 17% since 2009. The incarceration rate dropped further last year when the Coronavirus pandemic forced many prisons to furlough at-risk inmates. As per a study by the non-profit Vera Institute of Justice, by late 2020, the number of people incarcerated in state and federal prisons and local jails had declined to about 1.8 million, in contrast to approximately 2.1 million in 2019. As a result of this drop in incarceration, many prisons have been closed, giving local communities the opportunity to repurpose them for better causes.